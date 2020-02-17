‘King Lucas’ Ascends to the Switch Throne

After an incident King Lucas had with the Witch of Sausan, the Queen left him and remarried in an adjacent kingdom, and now his daughters are the only ones left at his side. Due to his love for them, each and every time they get lost in the castle, he moves heaven and earth to get them back and he only resorts to the most intrepid knights in order to find them. Will you be one of those knights?

Play for the favor of King Lucas and the three princesses’ love. A castle will be randomly built and you must find them inside a little area of it. You can move horizontally and vertically through the rooms until you reach your goal. Once you succeed, the castle will become a little bit more difficult: a larger area will be unlocked… and the experience will become more hardcore when the princess becomes lost inside a fully unlocked castle with more than 1,000 rooms.

King Lucas is a platformer game with touches of adventure and metroidvania. Inspired by the 8 and 16 bits classics, the player will have to fulfill the missions ordered by King Lucas and the curious inhabitants of Sausan’s castle. Initially, the castle is made up of a few rooms, but throughout the game, it grows to a size of over 1000 rooms.

Features:

• Get money and buy upgrades such us compasses and crystal balls, more weapons such us magical sticks and swords, or harder shields to protect yourself from the giant spiders, the armored rats, the piranhas and the many other haunted beings in the castle.

• Talk and interact with a lot of NPCs who will play different funny and unexpected roles through your quest (yes, there’s some hidden story underneath the arcade!).

• Enjoy classic mechanics with a renewed graphic aspect that will delight the 80s and 90s adventure platform game lovers.

King Lucas will release on Nintendo Switch February 21st.