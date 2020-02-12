New Video Game Releases at Walmart

$33.20
Buy This Item
walmart.com
walmart.com
Features
- Features: No features description available
- Brand: Activision
- Video Game Collection: Crash Bandicoot
- Condition: New
- Genre: Racing & Driving
- Model: 047875883932
- Assembled Product Dimensions (L x W x H): 9.00 x 6.00 x 1.50 Inches
Description
Crash is back in the driver's seat! Get ready to go fur-throttle with Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled. It?s the authentic CTR experience plus a whole lot more, now fully-remastered and revved up to the max! Start your engines with the original game modes, characters, tracks, power-ups, weapons and...
Crash Team Racing, Activision, Nintendo Switch, 047875883987, Activision Inc; Activision Inc
$31.84
Buy This Item
walmart.com
walmart.com
Features
- Features: No features description available
- Brand: Activision
- Video Game Collection: Crash Bandicoot
- Genre: Racing & Driving
- Model: 047875883987
- Assembled Product Dimensions (L x W x H): 9.00 x 6.00 x 1.50 Inches
Description
Crash is back in the driver's seat! Get ready to go fur-throttle with Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled. It's the authentic CTR experience, now fully-remastered and revved up to the max. With Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, the stakes are high and the competition is fierce. It's the CTR you love,...