    New Video Game Releases at Walmart

    Staff
    FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestStumbleUpon
    $33.20
    Buy This Item
    walmart.com

    Features

    • Features: No features description available
    • Brand: Activision
    • Video Game Collection: Crash Bandicoot
    • Condition: New
    • Genre: Racing & Driving
    • Model: 047875883932
    • Assembled Product Dimensions (L x W x H): 9.00 x 6.00 x 1.50 Inches

    Description

    Crash is back in the driver's seat! Get ready to go fur-throttle with Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled. It?s the authentic CTR experience plus a whole lot more, now fully-remastered and revved up to the max! Start your engines with the original game modes, characters, tracks, power-ups, weapons and...

    Crash Team Racing, Activision, Nintendo Switch, 047875883987, Activision Inc; Activision Inc

    $31.84
    Buy This Item
    walmart.com

    Features

    • Features: No features description available
    • Brand: Activision
    • Video Game Collection: Crash Bandicoot
    • Genre: Racing & Driving
    • Model: 047875883987
    • Assembled Product Dimensions (L x W x H): 9.00 x 6.00 x 1.50 Inches

    Description

    Crash is back in the driver's seat! Get ready to go fur-throttle with Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled. It's the authentic CTR experience, now fully-remastered and revved up to the max. With Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, the stakes are high and the competition is fierce. It's the CTR you love,...

    You may also like