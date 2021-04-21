Every Issue so Far of Radiant Black Sells-Out, All Rushed Back to Print

Every issue so far of the new hit series Radiant Black by Kyle Higgins and Marcelo Costa has sold out at the distributor level, including Radiant Black #3, which only just hit shelves today. Image Comics will immediately rush all three issues back to print in order to keep up with the rapidly growing demand for the breakout series.

The third printings of Radiant Black #1 and #2 will feature new connecting cover art by Geraldo Borges and Marcelo Costa, while the Radiant Black #3 reprint will boast a new cover by Cian Tormey and Matt Wilson.

This exciting reprint news comes only days after the release of another original Radiant Black track by The Walking Dead co-composer Sam Ewing, this time featuring a live orchestra.

Radiant Black #3 is a departure in tone for the series and shines a spotlight on the main character’s struggle with the creative process and the many life distractions he must overcome to focus on making progress with his manuscript.

Since its launch, Radiant Black has been compared to Higgins’ previous work revitalizing the Power Rangers brand with his thirty plus issue run on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, including the smash hit Shattered Grid, for a contemporary superhero mentality similar to the iconic Invincible series by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley. Kirkman himself calls Radiant Black, “the perfect superhero comic for anyone missing Invincible.”

Radiant Black #1-4 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, May 19:

Radiant Black #1, third printing cover A by Geraldo Borges and Marcelo Costa (Diamond Code MAR218473)

Radiant Black #1, third printing cover B, 1:10 copy incentive B&W (Diamond Code MAR218493)

Radiant Black #2, third printing cover A by Geraldo Borges and Marcelo Costa (Diamond Code MAR218474)

Radiant Black #2, third printing cover B, 1:10 copy incentive B&W (Diamond Code MAR218492)

Radiant Black #3, second printing cover by Cian Tormey and Matt Wilson (Diamond Code MAR218475)

Radiant Black #4 Cover A by Ferigato & Costa (MAR210216), Radiant Black #4 Cover B by Mason (MAR210217), and Radiant Black #4 Cover C 1:25 copy incentive by Doaly (MAR210218)

Radiant Black is also available for purchase across many digital platforms, including Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, comiXology, and Google Play.