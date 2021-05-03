Fallout: Wasteland Warfare Expansion Based on Fallout: New Vegas Available For Pre-Order

Modiphius Entertainment, the world-class tabletop publisher and creator, is pleased to announce that pre-orders for their Fallout New Vegas Expansion book are now live on the Modiphius website (direct link).

Indulging in all the opulent, seedy back-alley dealings the titular town of New Vegas is known for, this fully-featured campaign expansion to Fallout: Wasteland Warfare gives fans of the tabletop wargame a chance to live out their wildest fantasies from the wasteland’s monument to debauchery.

Making a name for oneself on the mean streets of New Vegas can seem insurmountable at a glance, but Fallout: Wasteland Warfare players will have all the tools they need to do so with the Fallout New Vegas Expansion. Be it through new factions, model painting guides, miniature galleries, storyline event systems, game achievements, narrative and fundamental card decks, or the five new scenarios — players will soon learn what happens in New Vegas, stays in New Vegas.

“It’s so exciting to stop being secretive about the Fallout: New Vegas Expansion,” said Chris Birch, co-founder at Modiphius Entertainment. “Few video games have the reverence that Fallout: New Vegas does, and translating what made it great into a wargaming setting was a challenge — though I am confident Fallout: Wasteland Warfare players will love what we have done with this expansion.”

Survivors, Super Mutants, and Robots all have their own distinct and lavishly detailed expansion units to bring the Mojave Desert’s denizens to life in a thrilling tabletop setting Whoever Wins the Fight Tells its Tale – New storyline mechanics ensure every game has its own unique outcome

Vault dwellers eager to get their hands on the Fallout New Vegas Expansion can pre-order now on the Modiphius store.

Additionally, Fallout Wasteland Warfare is also available.

The New Vegas expansion for Fallout: Wasteland Warfare will be available to ship towards the end of May 2021.

