Image/Skybound Unveils Ultramega #3 Sneak Peek & Variant Covers

Image/Skybound unveiled a first look at Ultramega #3 interior pages, plus new covers from Ryan Ottley & Frank Martin and Afu Chan.

Chan’s cover is one of Skybound’s special edition covers honoring Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month. All proceeds from the sales for AAPI Heritage Month variant covers will be donated to CCED, a Los Angeles-based volunteer organization that builds grassroots power through organizing, education, and mutual help.

James Harren is the creator, writer, and artist of Ultramega, with Eisner-award winning colorist Dave Stewart. In the world of Ultramega, a cosmic plague has spread and transformed everyday people into violent, monstrous kaiju. Only the Ultramega—three individuals imbued with incredible powers—hold the line against this madness.

Their battles level cities and leave untold horror in their wake. Now, the final reckoning approaches for the Ultramega… but is this a war they can even win?

Ultramega #3 will be available at comic book shops and digital platforms including Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, comiXology, and Google Play on Wednesday, May 19:

Cover A by James Harren – Diamond Code MAR210236

Cover B by Ryan Ottley & Frank Martin – Diamond Code MAR210237

Cover C by Ryan Ottley B&W 1:5 incentive copy – Diamond Code FEB218441

Cover D by James Harren B&W 1:10 incentive copy – Diamond Code FEB218444

Cover E by Afu Chan – Diamond Code MAR218079