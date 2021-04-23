Introducing the Original Hulk

Ten thousand years ago, something green and glowing comes to poison the ancient ground of the Fertile Crescent—and the hearts of its people. One boy is left to bear the consequences—and, for the first time…to open THE GREEN DOOR.

On May 19, Alex Paknadel, Al Ewing, and Juan Ferreyra present IMMORTAL HULK: TIME OF MONSTERS #1.

Written by Paknadel with art by Ferreyra and a story by Paknadel and Ewing, TIME OF MONSTERS #1 opens the door to a new era of Hulk history.

“IMMORTAL HULK is the gold standard for monthly comics, and has been from its first issue. As a huge fan, I could not have been more thrilled to be invited back to Marvel by Al Ewing, Sarah Brunstad, and Wil Moss to expand the rich mythology of gamma and the green door,” Paknadel says. “Gamma mutates are the dark mirror of civilization, so it makes sense that they have been with humanity since our hunter-gatherer ancestors built the first stone age settlements. Get ready to journey back with us to meet the original Hulk!”

“I’ve worked with Alex Paknadel to make sure this fits with IMMORTAL HULK, but it’s his story at heart—and it’s maybe the most ambitious look at the Hulk I’ve seen yet,” Ewing promises. “I don’t think readers will be disappointed.”

Plus, IMMORTAL HULK: TIME OF MONSTERS will pack a second story that sees Bruce Banner facing a challenge unlike any he’s seen before. Writer David Vaughn makes his Marvel Comics debut alongside legendary artist Kevin Nowlan in this chilling tale that pits Hulk against one of Marvel’s most terrifying Super Villains.

“This is a lifelong dream come true. I’m so grateful to Marvel and the IMMORTAL HULK team for this opportunity to contribute a little bit of terror to their timeless monster tale,” Vaughn says. “It’s an unbelievable honor to work with the legendary Kevin Nowlan! I can’t wait for readers to see what horrors we have in store for the Hulk.”

Look through Juan Ferreyra’s preview art in the gallery below, and don’t miss this essential chapter in the saga of IMMORTAL HULK when IMMORTAL HULK: TIME OF MONSTERS #1 hits stands on May 19!