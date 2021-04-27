Mirka Andolfo’s Sweet Paprika Preview Pages Promise Sultry New Rom-Com Delights

The Sweet Paprika comic book 12-issue miniseries by internationally bestselling creator Mirka Andolfo (Mercy, Unnatural, Deep Beyond) will launch this July from Image Comics.

First announced in late 2020, Mirka Andolfo’s Sweet Paprika is part of a cross-media project, together with an animated project developed by Grey Ladder Productions, Arancia Studio, and Wild Sheep Content, with Director Gabriele Pennacchioli (Emmy Award winner in 2019 for Love, Death & Robots). The early reveal of preview pages from the series promises fans a seductive, page-turning experience.

Sweet Paprika follows the main character Paprika, a New Yorker of Italian origin, young and determined successful devil: workaholic, she is sure of herself, unstoppable, even feared. But, in her private life, the situation is very different: behind the immovable workaholic shield, Paprika hides an unexpectedly fragile soul, which is increasingly in danger of collapsing, due to the absence of interpersonal (and physical) relationships.

Her heart is broken from her past and a rigid upbringing has made her a very introverted person. She wants a romantic relationship, but she doesn’t know what she’s doing. An unexpected event and the odd angel, Dill, could upset her boring and not-very-spicy existence.

“I’m used to being both thrilled and impatient for the launch of each new series of mine, but with Sweet Paprika I am really elated and proud. It is a project I’m very attached to, and that has led me to mix more reflective elements with funny and sexy situations typical of comedies. I had a lot of fun working on it, and I was struck by the love that, even before announcing it, the fans showed to me! I couldn’t find better partners (my publishers, my mates at Arancia Studio, and the amazing creators who worked on variant covers for me!) to develop Paprika and Dill’s stories, and I can’t wait for readers to handle the first issue in their hands!” said Andolfo.

Perhaps best described as The Devil Wears Prada meets Sex & The City, Mirka Andolfo’s new series will tap into a similarly character-driven, sexy storytelling style to that of her previous hits like Unnatural and Mercy.

This funny new adventure is produced by Arancia Studio—the Italian media company which worked on Mirka Andolfo’s bestselling Image Comics titles and with the surprising Deep Beyond and Commanders in Crisis—and Sweet Paprika will launch first in Italy from Star Comics this May, followed by a release in July in the United States from Image Comics, and in other countries, including Argentina, Chile, France, Spain, and Turkey.

