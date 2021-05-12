Occult Mystery Unleashed in Mike Mignola & Chris Roberson’s The House of Lost Horizons #1

A locked-room murder mystery puzzles paranormal detective Sarah Jewell and her associate Marie Therese when a weekend trip on a private island off the coast of Washington goes astray.

Trapped by a storm and surrounded by myriad suspects who have gathered for an auction of occult items, the intrepid duo must unravel the supernatural mysteries surrounding the guests in hopes of uncovering the murderer!

But all the while, bodies keep piling up, and at any moment Sarah or Marie Therese could be next!

Mike Mignola and Chris Roberson return to the world of Hellboy, accompanied by artist Leila del Duca and colorist Michelle Madsen.

CREATORS

Writer:

Mike Mignola, Chris Roberson

Artist:

Leila del Duca

Colorist:

Michelle Madsen

Cover Artist:

Christopher Mitten