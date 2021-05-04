See Your Favorite X-Men in Their Best Mutant Fashion on Showstopping New Design Covers

This June, the Hellfire Trading Company invites readers everywhere to the inaugural Hellfire Gala where the first Krakoan team of X-Men will be introduced to the Marvel Universe and mutantkind’s planet-sized plans for the future will be unveiled. Running through 12 issues of your favorite ongoing X-Men titles and one glorious one-shot, PLANET-SIZE X-MEN, the Hellfire Gala will be a night filled with drama, action, and shocking developments that will alter the course of mutantkind as we know it.

The Hellfire Gala will welcome all of planet Earth—humans, mutants, Super Heroes, and more—so to look their best on this monumental night, X-Men artists have turned out outstanding high-fashion looks for Krakoa’s best and brightest. Last month, fans got to see Russell Dauterman’s incredible designs, and now fans can check out the rest by some of the industry’s top artists including Lucas Werneck, Marcus To, Valerio Schiti, Marvel’s Stormbreaker Joshua Cassara, and more!

Incorporating real-world high-fashion concepts with character history and even mutant abilities, these dramatic, unexpected looks are unlike anything Marvel Comics has ever put to page and will grace the covers of select Hellfire Gala issues as must-have variant covers. And all this jaw-dropping fashion is only the beginning. Check out all ten character design variant covers below now, and don’t miss mutantkind’s biggest night when the Hellfire Gala takes over all your favorite X-titles this June!

On Sale 6/2

HELLIONS #12 CHARACTER DESIGN VARIANT COVER by STEPHEN SEGOVIA (APR210763)

MARAUDERS #21 CHARACTER DESIGN VARIANT COVER by MATTEO LOLLI (APR210755)

X-FORCE #20 CHARACTER DESIGN VARIANT COVER by JOSHUA CASSARA (APR210759)

On Sale 6/9

EXCALIBUR #21 CHARACTER DESIGN VARIANT COVER by MARCUS TO (APR210765)

X-MEN #21 CHARACTER DESIGN VARIANT COVER by LUCAS WERNECK (APR210771)

On Sale 6/16

NEW MUTANTS #19 CHARACTER DESIGN VARIANT COVER by ALEX LINS (APR210780)

X-CORP #2 CHARACTER DESIGN VARIANT COVER by ALBERTO FOCHE (APR210778)

On Sale 6/23

S.W.O.R.D. #6 CHARACTER DESIGN VARIANT COVER by VALERIO SCHITI (APR210784)

WAY OF X #3 CHARACTER DESIGN VARIANT COVER by BOB QUINN (APR210797)

X-FACTOR #10 CHARACTER DESIGN VARIANT COVER by DAVID BALDEÓN (APR210801)