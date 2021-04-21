Static Multimedia

VIZ Unleashes Lovesickness: Junji Ito Story Collection

More haunting tales from the master of horror, Lovesickness: Junji Ito Story Collection is out now!

104
11 shares, 104 points

Ryusuke returns to the town he once lived in because rumors are swirling about girls killing themselves after encountering a bewitchingly handsome young man.

Harboring his own secret from time spent in this town, Ryusuke attempts to capture the beautiful boy and close the case, but…

Loading...

Starting with the strikingly bloody “Lovesickness,” this volume collects ten stories showcasing horror master Junji Ito in peak form, including “The Strange Hikizuri Siblings” and “The Rib Woman.”

Order Lovesickness: Junji Ito Story Collection: https://bit.ly/3n1LSpZ​

Like it? Share with your friends!

104
11 shares, 104 points

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in