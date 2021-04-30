Chuhou Joutai 2: Paraided! Now in Beta

Independent game development studio Drillimation Systems releases the beta of Chuhou Joutai 2: Paraided! on itch.io today.
Chuhou Joutai 2: Paraided! is the sequel to the colorful retro-pixel danmaku game in which you will have to weave through complex patterns containing anywhere from dozens to hundreds of bullets.
To play the beta version of Chuhou Joutai 2: Paraided!, players will need to acquire it for $4.99, €4.13, £3.59. However, once you pay, you get a free Steam key to the full game which is planned to be released in July.
A free demo of Chuhou Joutai 2: Paraided! is currently available on itch.io for download
Features
- Danmaku: bullet hell shoot’em up.
- Colorful NES-like retro-pixel visuals.
- 8 treacherous stages.
- Fully localized in English and Japanese.