Chuhou Joutai 2: Paraided! Now in Beta

Independent game development studio Drillimation Systems releases the beta of Chuhou Joutai 2: Paraided! on itch.io today.

Chuhou Joutai 2: Paraided! is the sequel to the colorful retro-pixel danmaku game in which you will have to weave through complex patterns containing anywhere from dozens to hundreds of bullets.

To play the beta version of Chuhou Joutai 2: Paraided!, players will need to acquire it for $4.99, €4.13, £3.59. However, once you pay, you get a free Steam key to the full game which is planned to be released in July.

A free demo of Chuhou Joutai 2: Paraided! is currently available on itch.io for download

Features