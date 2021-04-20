HammerHelm is Building Its Way Out of Steam Early Access on April 29

Third person city building RPG HammerHelm is making its way out of Steam Early Access on April 29.

The dwarves of HammerHelm dream of living above ground, under the sun and clouds. As their leader, you help them establish their home and guide them towards prosperity. Complete quests, craft weapons and armor, defeat dangerous enemies and be the leader your townspeople need. The bigger your town, the bigger your adventure!

SOEDESCO released a brand-new launch trailer, showcasing the wondrous world of HammerHelm with its unique blend of third-person adventuring and city building. The game is currently in Early Access on Steam where it receives frequent updates from the devoted indie developer SuperSixStudios.

Since its Early Access launch in 2017, HammerHelm has received over 500 updates – including significant improvements to the gameplay flow and graphics, new features and buildings, additional quests, combat enhancements, and more!