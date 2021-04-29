Hardcore Platformer Sockventure Launches on Steam May 11th

Independent games publisher Versus Evil and developer Nighthouse Games today announced that their 2D platform action game Sockventure will launch on Steam for PC on May 11th.

Sockventure brings super fast, eye catching gameplay with its stunningly colorful graphics and frenetic 2D platform action over 200 handcrafted levels across 7 chapters. Developed by Nighthouse Games players take on the role of Supersock, a superhero tasked with finding all the missing socks inside a cursed washing machine.

Bringing a whole new meaning to ‘put a sock in it’ developer Nighthouse Games has done just that with Sockventure. Precision-based gameplay and split second timing are essential to navigate the intricately designed levels and deadly hazards such as fire, lasers, circular saws and lots of dangerous pointy things (appliance recall anyone?) that will beset the cape adorned sock hero.

Sockhero can acquire new skills during his deadly sock retrieval mission, including wall jumping, double jumping, dashing and stomping. Finding and collecting coins scattered throughout the levels also unlocks dark chapters, presenting a whole new platforming challenge without auto-run.

“Versus Evil gets pitched platformers several times a month. There are games in the market that are synonymous with the genre and even they can deliver experiences that miss the mark. Sockventure checked off the boxes in terms of gameplay expected of the genre, difficulty, depth of game play, levels and more.” said Steve Escalante General Manager of Versus Evil. “We are excited to work with Nighthouse Games on Sockventure and know that fans of this genre are getting the gameplay they love”

For more information on Versus Evil’s 2021 titles and release dates head over to www.versusevil.com