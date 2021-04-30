Hood: Outlaws & Legends Unveils 8 Minutes of Commented Gameplay Offering an in-Depth Look at the Teamplay-Oriented Medieval Heists

Hood: Outlaws & Legends, the multiplayer PvPvE heist game from Sumo Digital and Focus Home Interactive today releases an in-depth Commented Gameplay video of its unique medieval heists.

Matchmaking in opposing teams of four, choose your character based on your preferred playstyle, or what best fits your team’s strategy. Whether your gang prioritizes a stealthy long-range approach, brutal close combat or a combination of both, cooperation will be key for victory.

Loading...

Watch the Official Commented Gameplay video for a deeper look into how the different characters play out and combine during critical stages of a match.

Stealth in service of action

Stealth is your best way of gathering enough information about enemy positions, the vault location and map layout to plan and execute your heist. Beware! If any enemy spots you, your character becomes outlined in red, revealing your position to the opposing team and the rest of the guards. Charging in mindlessly can be fatal, unless creating a diversion was your plan all along. Use stealth to move around undetected, distract or assassinate guards, steal keys, retrieve treasures and, most importantly, choose when and where your team enters open combat. Four Outlaws with unique complementary playstyles

In this Commented Gameplay video, discover how each character can be customized with specific perks to emphasize certain playstyles. For instance, you can equip the Ranger with special melee and burst damage perks to make your way to high ground and cover your team from afar. Although known for his support abilities, you can equip the Mystic with a fast movement perk, slipping past guards to steal keys and silently unlock doors for your team. Pre-order now for early access and cosmetics!

By pre-ordering today, you’ll get early access to Hood: Outlaws & Legends starting May 7, as well as the Forest Lords cosmetic pack for free. The Forest Lords pack includes a skin for each character and weapon in the game.

The Year 1 Edition is also available for pre-order, giving access to Hood and three Battle Passes due to be released post-launch, after the initial free Season.

Pre-order now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC to get exclusive bonuses and early access to Hood: Outlaws & Legends from May 7 – three days before the official release on May 10.