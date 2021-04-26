Italian Indie Stack Up! (or Dive Trying) Closes Beta, Prepares for 2021 PC Launch

Italian indie developer studio PixelConflict are today announcing that their exhilarating debut title, Stack Up! (or dive trying), is set to launch later this year and is officially available for wishlisting on Steam now. PixelConflict was founded in 2021 by three friends from the North of Italy, who got together to start the project at the beginning of the first Italian lockdown in March last year.

One year on, and Stack Up! is almost ready for launch. Did you say Stack Up! (or dive trying)?

Loading...

Stack Up! is a light hearted and intense stack-your-way-up platformer with varying difficulty levels all made for casual play or record breaking runs. The objective is simple, get as high as you can and NEVER touch the water below you. Players can go at it solo or put their pride on the line by challenging friends and frenemies, all whilst planning smartly, treading carefully and quickly building their way up with the objects falling around them. The goal? Stack up, have fun and break records… or dive trying, of course.