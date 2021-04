Vatu belongs to the shadows—he is the Shadow—until it is time for him to strike. Then, in the blink of an eye, you may catch the glint of a Kunai. But it is already too late.

This May, Vatu joins free-to-play fantasy team shooter Paladins as the latest Champion of the Realm.

All details will become available on the Paladins website following the Update Show happening on Twitch on April 28, at 12pm EDT.