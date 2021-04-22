New Trailer for Biomutant Showcases The Unique World Landscape

Biomutant is getting closer to its release on PC, PlayStation®4, and Xbox One™ on May 25th, 2021. Today, Experiment 101 and THQ Nordic want to give you some insight into the world of Biomutant. Lean back, relax, and enjoy the new mesmerizing World Trailer.

The digital pre-order for Biomutant has kicked off on PlayStation®4, Xbox One™, and PC. You can pre-order the game now at your favorite store. The game will offer the Mercenary Class Loadout as a pre-order bonus.

Pre-order Bonus: The Mercenary

The Mercenary Loadout offers a unique combination of perks – which can be unlocked in-game – but with this DLC you can start the game already set up! The Mercenary Loadout has dual-wield as a starting ability and is geared up with the “Nippon Katana” and the shorter “Nippon Copecutter”. Simply put, it’ll let you experience the world of Biomutant as a classic samurai-looking warrior from the very beginning.