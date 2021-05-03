Pixel Games “Sir Lovelot” Is Spreading the Love on Apple TV & Fire TV May 5th

Spring is in the air and Pixel Games is bringing a little love to your life with Sir Lovelot, with some fresh platforming fun to warm the hearts of gamers everywhere!

Since its successful launch on all current gen consoles in early March, Sir Lovelot is now ready to spread the love on Apple TV & Fire TV, May 5th, for 4.99$ USD.

Sir Lovelot is on a quest to find the love of his life, and only you can help him avoid the cold sting of loneliness (but let’s be real: solitude is great!). Join him in a wacky precision platformer in which he’ll realize that finding love isn’t as easy as he thinks! Collects gifts, avoid treacherous hazards and fight off weird creatures, all in the best possible time! It’s an absolutely heartbreaking hairy-tale, if ever there was one…

