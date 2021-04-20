“Pyramid Plunge” Launching in Early Access June 2021

PolyCrunch Games is excited to announce its upcoming co-op roguelite platformer Pyramid Plunge is scheduled to launch June 2021 on Steam Early Access!

Pyramid Plunge is a game inspired from the classic Spelunky, with a lot of humour for all ages bringing back the handcrafted pixel-art platforming of the 90s. You’ll explore creature-infested, ever-changing pyramids. Will you be able to dodge the devious traps & get past evil creatures lurking around every corner? Oh! And don’t leave your terrified partner behind!!

Play with lovable characters of Giorgio and Felicie, an unlikely couple each with their strengths and weaknesses.

Navigate your way through hordes of ancient evil creatures while exploring procedurally generated pyramids.

Collect lost treasures, and buy powerful upgrades and hilarious weapons from the friendly merchant Naeem (who is lost as much as you are!)

Cross four ancient kingdoms with their own distinct environments and secrets to be uncovered as you make your way down to the exit.

Explore alone or Co-op with a friend, or battle it out in a VS match where you — create exquisite chaos with bananas, frying pans, landmines, boomerangs and anything that comes under your hand to steal your opponent’s loot. Just remember to protect your partner at all times!

Streamer Mode allows Twitch Streamers to allow their audience to interact and cause even more havoc. Streamers can let them vote for level modifiers, events, and other surprises. They can ALSO control the Streamer's partner or even the Bosses!

Compete in the daily Pyramid of the Day, where a randomly generated pyramid is kept for 24 hours, together with its leaderboard. Battle it out on the leaderboard, and if you are in the top-spot, you can claim your Pharaoh of the Day title on the game's Discord!

Rewind anytime during the game, and play it in slow-mo replicating those awesome VCRs of the 90s. Re-see the spontaneous hilarious moments that you create.

The time is always ticking… if you lurk around for too long, the pyramid will start flooding. Who knew pyramids could flood!? Take what you can, and go go go!

Pyramid Plunge is currently scheduled for an Early Access release in June, with a full release to follow 3-4 months after.

To learn more, visit: https://pyramidplunge.com/