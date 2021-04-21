Retro Futuristic Retro Machina to Launch on May 12

Publisher Super.com and developer Orbit Studio are thrilled to confirm that Retro Machina, an upcoming retro-futuristic action-puzzler, will release on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2021!

In Retro Machina, players find themselves in the metal-shoes of a tiny robot as he explores a world that has long been devoid of humanity. He must search for a way to repair himself and find answers to the great mystery: Who built this place and why?. Players will need to help the plucky protagonist return to Endeavor City to get to the bottom of things as he takes control of his mechanical kin and hacks his way through five beautiful and unique biomes, solving puzzles, evading traps, and avoiding injury — or worse.

Key Features

Missing: Humanity — Endeavor City is dutifully maintained by a fleet of dedicated robot workers, keeping things in tip-top shape for their human masters… only, there haven’t been any humans seen in a really, really long time. It’s up to you to get to the bottom of this enigma and unravel the mystery!



— Endeavor City is dutifully maintained by a fleet of dedicated robot workers, keeping things in tip-top shape for their human masters… only, there haven’t been any humans seen in a really, really long time. It’s up to you to get to the bottom of this enigma and unravel the mystery! Can’t Someone Else Do It? — Use your hacking abilities to manipulate and control your foes, changing them into helpful allies or turning them against each other! Some puzzles simply can’t be solved on your own, and there’s no shame in asking for — or simply demanding — help from electronic pals better equipped for the situation.



— Use your hacking abilities to manipulate and control your foes, changing them into helpful allies or turning them against each other! Some puzzles simply can’t be solved on your own, and there’s no shame in asking for — or simply demanding — help from electronic pals better equipped for the situation. The Future is Bleak and Beautiful — Explore five hand-drawn and entirely unique biomes, including the abandoned Nucleonics Labs, the run-down Atomic City, the wet-n-wild (really, really wet now) Marine Nation, and the intimidating and mysterious Serendipity Mountain.



— Explore five hand-drawn and entirely unique biomes, including the abandoned Nucleonics Labs, the run-down Atomic City, the wet-n-wild (really, really wet now) Marine Nation, and the intimidating and mysterious Serendipity Mountain. Inspired by the Greats — The world of Retro Machina is exactly what it says on the tin, taking inspiration from science-fiction greats like Arthur C. Clarke, Isaac Asimov, and the legendary futurist concept artist Jacque Fresco.

The Retro Machina playable demo is now available for Windows PC via Steam, with a full launch on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch set for May 12, 2021.

