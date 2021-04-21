Upcoming PS4 Narrative Game “Grotto” Shares Announce Trailer

You are the Soothsayer. The one capable of talking with the stars and unveiling their messages. In a time of turmoil, the tribe of the valley turn to your powers of divination and come to you for guidance.

Their fate will change depending on your auguries. Overthink every constellation, or let the stars freely enter your mind. You are the Soothsayer and yours is the way to read the future.

Loading...

Key Features