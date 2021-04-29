“War Dogs” Now Available for PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4 & XBox

QUByte Interactive, in partnership with Mito Games, is pleased to announce that War Dogs is now available on Nintendo eShop, PS Store, Xbox Store and Steam.

After a catastrophic plague almost sweeping the world, the remnants of humanity have turned to genetic engineering to survive. Unrecognizable, the humans now strive to recover in the few cities that still exist.

Living in the periphery of a tecnologic paradise, the outcasts of society live under the domain of the many gangs that control the suburbs. Among them is Red, a young fighter going back home after a year away, finding it immersed in conflict. After seeing his old friends, he needs to discover who is responsible for this chaos and end his plans before it’s too late.

Gameplay Retro-Style

Fight against hordes of enemies in style “2.5D retro beat ‘em up” inspired by classics of the genre.

Combos

Try different combinations of punches and kicks to perform different moves.

Special Moves

Make use of special techniques and powerful abilities called Breaks to gain an advantage and change the course of combat.

Story Mode

Follow Red in the first part of his saga, facing several challenges to uncover the reason behind the current chaos state in the suburbs. (More levels will be launched in a near future).

Dangerous Streets

Defeat several different enemies, as well as threatening bosses in each level.

Team up

Purchase and equip a wide range of cosmetics and implants items with effects that allow you to customize your character to best suit your game style.

More challenges

Face alternative daily levels on Mission mode, with each time more chances to receive rare rewards based on your performance.