War Mongrels Escapes Enemy Lines, Launches on PC September 2021

War Mongrels, the grisly real-time tactics game set in World War II from publisher and developer Destructive Creations, demonstrates historical horrors on PC this September, with PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One versions arriving later.

Stand up to the Third Reich as defecting European soldiers swept up in Nazi propaganda. Escape from the bowels of the German war machine using subtle stealth tactics to slip past guards or employ deadly era-appropriate weaponry. Find purpose as guerilla fighters attempting to amend past wrongs, and explore an often-unseen side of history.

Control a squad of freedom fighters, battling more for the lives of others than their own. Sneak through enemy lines with tools to cause distractions such as breaking beer bottles, blasting music boxes, throwing rocks, and more to lure unsuspecting guards to their doom.

Devise strategies with Planning Mode, where freedom fighters can create a sequence of commands and then execute them all at once. Coordinate multiple characters simultaneously, moving from shadow to shadow, taking out Nazis one-by-one in a dance of death. Should stealth fail, swap to twin-stick shooter style controls for brutal real-time battles.

Dive deep into history’s dark underbelly with unprecedented audio and visual fidelity in the real-time tactics genre. Rich, animated cutscenes convey the grim tale inspired by true events and real people. With the help of historians, Destructive Creations strives for accuracy in all realms, including events, dates, locations, uniforms, and in-game articles.

“War Mongrels aims to show a side of World War II people don’t want to talk about,” said Marcin Stanek, Business Development Manager at Destructive Creations. “We want to explore the soldiers who woke up to the truth behind Hitler’s actions and then fought for redemption.”

War Mongrels will be available on PC in September. Next-gen, and current-gen consoles will be announced later this year. War Mongrels supports English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Turkish, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Russian and Chinese (Simplified) language subtitles at launch with an English voiceover. For more information, please visit the official War Mongrels website and follow Destructive Creations on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.