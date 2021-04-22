Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus Is Out Now on iPad and Android Tablets

Kalypso Media today announced that its turn-based strategy game, Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus, is now available for iPad and Android tablets. Kasedo Games’ mobile adaption of its PC and console title comes complete with the Heretek DLC and is available as a premium title.

Players must lead their Adeptus Mechanicus forces across the planet Silva Tenebris on a quest to salvage ancient technologies from deep within Necron tombs. Taking the role of the Tech-priest Dominus Faustinius, players must customise their team from a variety of troop types, disciplines and augments. Taking control of their squad’s every action, they must manage vital resources on their epic journey through carefully hand-crafted missions to discover long-forgotten tech.

Featuring strategic combat, players must test their resolve and faith in the machine under the extreme pressure of a Xenos ambush. Every battle won and every tomb explored sees the threat increase, along with the rewards for surviving. Collecting in-game achievements unlocks potent abilities that players can use once per mission to alter the course of battle. The Heretek DLC adds five additional missions to the base game and thrusts players deeper into the dark underbelly of the Adeptus Mechanicus faction as they face-off against the heretic Tech-Priests.

Written by Black Library author Ben Counter, Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus stays faithful to the lore for hardcore Warhammer fans. Players can feel the tension of their mission through unique visual effects and breathtaking audio, all held in the palm of their hands on Apple and Android tablets.

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus is out now on the Apple App Store for iPad and Google Play Store for Android tablets.

App Store: apps.apple.com/us/app/warhammer-40-000-mechanicus/id1497502478

Google Play: play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bulwarkstudios.mechanicus