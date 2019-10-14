Angelina Jolie Returns in 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' this Friday!

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is a fantasy adventure that picks up several years after Maleficent, in which audiences learned of the events that hardened the heart of Disney’s most notorious villain and drove her to curse a baby Princess Aurora.

The film continues to explore the complex relationship between the horned fairy and the soon to be Queen as they form new alliances and face new adversaries in their struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside within.

If you look closely at the trailer, Maleficent’s magic is green. In the 1st movie, the green indicated her evil force. Does that mean Maleficent returning to her dark path?

Rated: PG

Release Date: October 18th which is the 60th anniversary of Disney’s original Sleeping Beauty (1959).