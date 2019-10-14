Classic Van Damme vs Lundgren 'Universal Soldier' Arrives on Digital

Soldiers Luc Deveraux (Jean-Claude Van Damme) and Sgt. Andrew Scott (Dolph Lundgren) killed each other in Vietnam. But their demise proves to be just the beginning for the U.S. government, which brings both men back to life decades later for a secret anti-terrorism program.

Now, experience four times the resolution of full HD with the 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, bringing entertainment to life through ultra-vivid picture quality. Available for the very first time in this absolutely stunning format, the Universal Soldier 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack will include audio commentaries, an alternate ending, multiple featurettes, and more.

4K ULTRA HD / BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES

Audio commentary by Roland Emmerich, Dean Devlin, Jean-Claude Van Damme, and Dolph Lundgren

Audio commentary by Roland Emmerich and Dean Devlin

“A Tale of Two Titans” Featurette

“Guns, Genes, and Fighting Machines” Featurette

Alternate Ending

“Behind the Scenes” Featurette

Trailer

4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (plus Blu-ray and Digital) and Digital 4K will be available November 5th at all outlets from Lionsgate.