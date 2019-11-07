'Doctor Sleep' Guarantees Nightmares

40 years after his terrifying stay at the Overlook Hotel in The Shining’s Danny Torrance, meets Abra, a courageous teenager with her own powerful extrasensory gift, known as the “shine.” Recognizing that Dan shares her power, Abra has seeks him out, desperate for his help against the merciless Rose the Hat and her followers, the True Knot, who feed off the shine of innocents in their quest for immortality

Forming an unlikely alliance, Dan and Abra engage in a brutal life-or-death battle with Rose. Abra’s innocence and fearless embrace of her shine compel Dan to call upon his own powers as never before—daring to go back and face his fears, while reawakening the ghosts of the past.

Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson and newcomer Kyliegh Curran star in this fall’s major horror event, directed by Mike Flanagan, from his own screenplay based upon the novel by Stephen King.

The Shining, originally published in 1977 was King’s third novel. It was inspired by the author’s personal struggles, along with a fateful night King spent in room 217 of the Stanley Hotel in Colorado. This is King’s most personal works—terrifying not because of the monsters that live alongside us, but for the real-life demons that dwell within all of us.

Thirty-six years later, King published his follow-up novel, Doctor Sleep, to continue the story of Dan Torrance. Both stories are heavy in horror and suspense but completely opposite. The Shining is a journey through the darkness of addiction, while Doctor Sleep brings them back to the light through recovery, self-sacrifice and redemption.

Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 cinematic adaptation of The Shining is one of the more infamous cases of the gulf between an author’s words and a filmmaker’s vision. Kubrick’s film takes creative license with various elements of the story, including the fate of the Overlook Hotel, along with aspects of the character Jack Torrance. However, the reality is that both King’s and Kubrick’s versions of Jack’s ultimate loss of self and sanity to addiction have solidified both men’s places as creative geniuses.

Flanagan produced a fine adaptation of Doctor Sleep, but it is also a terrific sequel to Stanley Kubrick’s movie ‘The Shining.’ King feels the same. “Mike has worked in a universe where some of the things that happened in The Shining movie didn’t happen in my book…and has somehow been able to make it work.”

