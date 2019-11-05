For All Mankind - From the Moon - Narrated by Joel Kinnaman

Watch this video and each view will save a tree! Looking at Earth from space, it’s clear that we’ve done much to harm our planet, our home. We can still fix this but the time to act is now — we are perhaps the last generation with a chance to get this right.

This short film was created in partnership with Conservation International and Sony Pictures Television to help protect and restore our forests for the future.

For every view, Sony Pictures Television will protect a tree — up to 250,000 trees.

It’s that simple. Watch this video, share with your friends, help protect our planet. Conservation.org/mankind

For All Mankind is Now streaming on Apple TV+apple.co/forallmankind