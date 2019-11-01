"Friendsgiving" Coming To Theaters in Celebration of Friends’ 25th Anniversary

Fathom Events continues its celebration of Friends’ 25th anniversary by bringing eight Thanksgiving-themed episodes of the legendary series to movie theaters across the U.S. over two days: November 24 at 7 p.m. and November 25 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. (all local times). Each day will feature four unique episodes that have been newly remastered in 4K from the original 35mm camera negative.

“Friendsgiving” will reunite fans with their longtime BFFs — Ross, Rachel, Joey, Monica, Chandler and Phoebe — to re-live some of their funniest moments. Fans will watch as Monica puts a Turkey on her head, Rachel makes a curious trifle cake, Ross reveals an old secret, Chandler declares his love for Monica, Joey tries to devour an entire turkey, and Phoebe exposes something curious about Chandler’s canine allergy.

Tickets for “Friendsgiving” are available at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices. Fans can visit the Fathom Events website for more information about which episodes will be featured.

In September, Fathom Events and Warner Bros. presented “Friends 25th: The One With The Anniversary,” which attracted more than 230,000 fans to movie theaters nationwide. The three-night celebration grossed an estimated $2.9M across all dates, making it the second highest-grossing U.S. event cinema release of 2019.