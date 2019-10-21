Gundam 40th Anniversary Celebration: Char’s Counterattack in Movie Theaters for One Night Only

Re-mastered 1988 animated Mecha animated film “Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack” is coming to the U.S. for a special one-night event: “Gundam 40th Anniversary Celebration: Char’s Counterattack.” “Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack,” set in the Universal Century timeline of the celebrated franchise, was the first original Mobile Suit Gundam theatrical release and marks the culmination of the original saga started in “Mobile Suit Gundam” and continued in “Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam” and “Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ.”

As an exciting bonus, fans will also view an exclusive interview with the creator of the Gundam anime franchise Yoshiyuki Tomino, as well as newly captured content from ANIME NYC 2019.

Tickets for “Gundam 40th Anniversary Celebration: Char’s Counterattack” can be purchased online by visiting www.FathomEvents.com and at participating theater box offices.

Moviegoers throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy this event in approximately 400 select movie theaters. A complete list of theater locations will be available on the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).