Heather Graham Joins the Cast of Netflix's 'Love, Guaranteed'

Netlix’s new project tells the story of the earnest, hard-working lawyer Susan, starring Rachael Leigh Cook, who has taken one too many pro bono cases. To save her small law firm, Susan begrudgingly takes a high-paying, high-profile case from Nick, played by Damon Wayans Jr., a charming new client who wants to sue a dating website that guarantees users will find love.

Soon Susan and Nick soon find themselves in the middle of a media storm, and as the case heats up, so do their feelings for each other — which could jeopardize everything.

Graham will play Tamara Taylor, the CEO of the Love Guaranteed dating website. Tamara is a ruthless businesswoman who built a lifestyle brand from the ground up and will crush anyone or anything that gets in her way.

Principal photography began October 21st in Vancouver, Canada