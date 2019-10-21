Horror-Thriller 'Be Our Guests' Brings Scares to Amazon Prime

From writer and director, Gary “Devon” Dotson comes the chilling horror film, Be Our Guests. Described as Strangers meets Scream, Be Our Guests is about six friends celebrating the end of college finals together by throwing a killer party at a bed and breakfast located on 40 secluded acres.

The end of the night is when the real party begins as a series of terrorizing events has three couples fighting for their lives. After seeing this film, you’ll be thinking twice before booking your next Airbnb.

Be Our Guests stars Instagram model Tori Ross, Christina Ricucci (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood), newcomer Tyler Cuccia, Sophina DeJesus (The Affair, Still Broke), YouTube star Tanner Fox (Charmed), Daniel Fenex (An Ode To Solitude), and Ameri Carl (Parkway).

The film also features a soundtrack that will be released soon on NVE/Universal Records. Visit the film’s official site for upcoming showtimes and details at http://www.nitevisionent.com/be-our-guests.html.