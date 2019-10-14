Kevin Smith & Jason Mewes Talk Past, Present, and Future Reboots

Kevin Smith & Jason Mewes are back in ‘Jay & Silent Bob Reboot’, and to celebrate, we’re picking their brains about which past movies deserved (or didn’t deserve) to be reboot, which reboots in development they love (or hate!), and which old flicks they think ought to be reboot in the future! From ‘Batman’ to ‘The Mummy’ to ‘Indiana Jones’, Kevin and Jason have some real hot takes and wild movie pitches. C’mon, hear ’em out! ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’ will release in theaters nationwide on October 15th and 17th!

