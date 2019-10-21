Movies Opening in Theaters Week of October 20th

A slow week for movies with holidays and end of the year Oscar run on the horizon. Surprisingly(?), the star studded dramatic thriller The Current War: Director’s Cut makes an appearance. Also somewhat curious, they’ve decided to releases the director’s cut to theatrical release. Nevertheless, it is easily the best offering and is quite wonderful to look at.

The Current War: Director’s Cut

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon, Katherine Waterston

Drama – Rated PG-13 Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse — the greatest inventors of the industrial age — engage in a battle of technology and ideas that will determine whose electrical system will power the new century. Backed by J.P. Morgan, Edison dazzles the world by lighting Manhattan. But Westinghouse, aided by Nikola Tesla, sees fatal flaws in Edison’s direct current design. Westinghouse and Tesla bet everything on risky and dangerous alternating current.

Countdown

Starring: Anne Winters, Elizabeth Lail, Peter Facinelli

Thriller,Horror – Rated PG-13When a nurse downloads an app that claims to predict exactly when a person is going to die, it tells her she only has three days to live. With time ticking away and a figure haunting her, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out.

Black And Blue

Starring: Naomie Harris, Tyrese Gibson

Thriller,Action – Rated RBlack And Blue is a fast-paced action thriller about a rookie cop (Naomie Harris) who inadvertently captures the murder of a young drug dealer on her body cam. After realizing that the murder was committed by corrupt cops, she teams up with the one person from her community who is willing to help her (Tyrese Gibson) as she tries to escape both the criminals out for revenge and the police who are desperate to destroy the incriminating footage.

