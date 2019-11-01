Studio Ghibli Fest 2019 Continues With “Princess Mononoke”

GKIDS and Fathom Events’ Studio Ghibli Fest 2019 continues this Sunday (and Nov. 18 & 20) with Academy Award-winning director Hayao Miyazaki’s “Princess Mononoke.”

The epic masterpiece, featuring the voice talents of Gillian Anderson, Billy Crudup, Claire Danes, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Billy Bob Thornton, has dazzled audiences worldwide with its breathtaking imagination, exhilarating battles, and deep humanity.

In addition to the feature, attendees will view an exclusive introduction from Noelle Stevenson, show runner and executive producer of the hit animated series “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.”

WHEN:

Sunday, November 17 at 12:55 p.m. local time (English-language dubbed)

Monday, November 18 at 7:00 p.m. local time (English-language subtitled)

Wednesday, November 20 at 7:00 p.m. local time (English-language dubbed)

WHERE:

Tickets for “Princess Mononoke” can be purchased online by visiting www.fathomevents.com, www.ghiblifest.com or at participating theater box offices. A complete list of theater locations is available on the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

Tickets for Studio Ghibli Fest 2019 in Canada are also on sale now. Visit partners at www.Cineplex.com for more information. Following “Princess Mononoke,” the series will conclude on December 16 and 18 with “The Tale of The Princess Kaguya.”