The Growlers announce Natural Affair Spring Tour 2020

The Growlers announce their Natural Affair Spring 2020 Tour which includes two-night stands in Santa Cruz, California and Boulder, Colorado, their return to San Francisco’s legendary Warfield as well as San Diego’s Soma plus a festival appearance at Phoenix’s M3F alongside Bon Iver, Rufus Du Soul, and Local Natives.

Their new album Natural Affair drops October 25th and includes the already released first four singles, “Pulp of Youth,” “Try Hard Fool,” “Foghorn Town,” and the title track, “Natural Affair” which is currently receiving heavy rotation on SiriusXMU and the #1 Song at LA’s KCSN, not to mention, the band’s overall performance across platforms.

Tickets for The Growlers Natural Affair Spring 2019 Tour are on-sale now.

3/6 Soma, San Diego, CA

3/7 M3F, Phoenix, AZ

3/8 Lowbrow Palace, El Paso, TX

3/9 Meow Wolf, Santa Fe, NM

3/11 Boulder Theatre, Boulder, CO

3/12 Boulder Theatre, Boulder, CO

3/13 The Depot, Salt Lake City, UT

3/14 Cargo, Reno, NV

3/16 Fremont Theater, San Luis Obispo, CA

3/18 Ventura Theatre, Ventura, CA

3/19 The Catalyst, Santa Cruz, CA

3/20 The Catalyst, Santa Cruz, CA

3/21 The Warfield, San Francisco, CA