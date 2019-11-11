The Limey Remastered For 20th Anniversary

One of legendary director Steven Soderbergh’s (Sex, Lies and Videotape; Contagion; the Ocean’s trilogy) most critically acclaimed films, The Limey, returns remastered in time for its 20th anniversary on Digital 4K Ultra HD and On Demand December 10 from Lionsgate.

A modern-day film noir told in broad daylight, The Limey is “a masterful bit of revenge cinema” (Frederick Bilchert, Vice) worth revisiting in stunning 4K starring Terence Stamp (Unfinished Song; The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert; Superman II), Lesley Ann Warren (Clue, TV’s “American Princess,” “The Cool Kids”), Luis Guzmán (Traffic, Boogie Nights, Punch-Drunk Love), Barry Newman (Bowfinger, Daylight, Vanishing Point), and Academy Award® nominee Peter Fonda (1969, Best Original Screenplay, Easy Rider; 1997, Best Actor, Ulee’s Gold).

After his release from a British prison, a former professional thief (Terence Stamp) finds out his daughter has been murdered in Los Angeles and travels there to learn the truth about her death. With the investigative assistance of another ex-con, he comes face-to-face with the high-rolling record producer with whom his daughter was having an affair.

Experience four times the resolution of full HD with 4K Ultra HD, which includes Dolby Vision HDR, bringing this stylish and inventive film to life through ultra-vivid picture quality. When compared to a standard picture, Dolby Vision can deliver spectacular colors never before seen on a screen, highlights that are up to 40 times brighter, and blacks that are 10 times darker.

The Limey Digital 4K Ultra HD will be available for the suggested retail price of $12.99.