A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood Featurette - Who is Mister Rogers?

Editorial Staff Movie Trailers

Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys, and Director Marielle Heller talk about who Mister Rogers was at his core and how he made an impact on the world. #ABeautifulDayMovie in theaters November 22.

Tom Hanks portrays Mister Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, a timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. After a jaded magazine writer (Emmy winner Matthew Rhys) is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his skepticism, learning about empathy, kindness, and decency from America’s most beloved neighbor.

Directed by: Marielle Heller

Written by: Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster

Inspired by the article “Can You Say. . . Hero?” by Tom Junod