Good Boys Shares Hilarious Bonus Clips
Just how bad can one day get? The creative minds behind Superbad and Sausage Party take on sixth grade hard in this innocent yet raunchy comedy. 12-year-olds Max, Thor, and Lucas decide to skip school in an attempt to learn how to kiss in time for a kissing party.
Their odyssey of epically bad decisions involves some accidentally stolen drugs, frat-house paintball, and running from both the cops and terrifying teenage girls!
Own it 10/29 on Digital, 11/12 on Blu-ray & DVD: https://www.uphe.com/movies/good-boys