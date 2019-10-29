Sam Raimi's 'The Grudge' Gets First Trailer

It will never let you go. Watch the new trailer for the R-rated, new vision of #TheGrudge – in theaters January 3.

Producer Sam Raimi brings us a twisted new take of the horror classic. Directed by Nicolas Pesce, The Grudge stars Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir, John Cho, Betty Gilpin with Lin Shaye and Jacki Weaver.

With a screenplay by Nicolas Pesce and a story by Nicolas Pesce and Jeff Buhler, The Grudge is based on the film “Ju-On: The Grudge” written & directed by Takashi Shimizu.