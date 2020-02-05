    ‘A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood’ Starring Tom Hanks Shares Exclusive Clip

    Tom Hanks portrays Mister Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, a timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. After a jaded magazine writer (Emmy winner Matthew Rhys) is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his skepticism, learning about empathy, kindness, and decency from America’s most beloved neighbor.

    A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood is now available on digital on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD February 18th with over 15 minutes of additional scenes, blooper reel, an all new Daniel Tiger vignette and much more.

    Cast:
    Tom Hanks
    Matthew Rhys
    Susan Kelechi Watson
    and Chris Cooper

    Directed by: Marielle Heller
    Inspired by the article “Can You Say. . . Hero?” by Tom Junod

