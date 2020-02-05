A Quiet Place Part II Shares BTS Spot “Questions Answered”

Go behind the scenes with filmmaker John Krasinski and star Emily Blunt as they talk about leaving the path of safety and going into the unknown. A Quiet Place Part II, coming to theatres this March.

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.