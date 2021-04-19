Academy Award Nominee “Quo Vadis, Aida?” Now in Theaters, VOD, and Hulu

Bosnia, July 11th 1995. Aida is a translator for the United Nations in the small town of Srebrenica. When the Serbian army takes over the town, her family is among the thousands of citizens looking for shelter in the UN camp.

As an insider to the negotiations Aida has access to crucial information that she needs to interpret. What is at the horizon for her family and people – rescue or death? Which move should she take?

CAST: Jasna Đuričić, Izudin Bajrović, Boris Ler, Dino Bajrović, Boris Isakovic

PRODUCERS: Damir Ibrahimovic, Jasmila Žbanic, Roman Paul, Gerhard Meixner

WRITER & DIRECTOR: Jasmila Žbanic