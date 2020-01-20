Action-Adventure ‘Dragonheart: Vengeance’ Coming to Digital

Lukas (Jack Kane), a young farmer whose family is killed by savage raiders in the countryside, sets out on an epic quest for revenge, forming an unlikely trio with a majestic dragon and a swashbuckling, sword-fighting mercenary, Darius (Joseph Millson). Helena Bonham Carter voices Siveth, the ice breathing dragon who was once banished from the kingdom for failing to save the king’s life.

Compelled by the young man’s cause, she emerges from hiding, using her fantastical powers on the trio’s adventurous journey which brings revelations and rewards beyond vengeance. Dragonheart: Vengeance is an exciting action-adventure filled with fantasy and humor that will thrill the entire family.

Own it on Blu-ray, DVD & Digital 2/4.