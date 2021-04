Loading...

A young woman (Maya Hawke) thinks she’s found a path to internet stardom when she starts making YouTube videos with a charismatic stranger (Andrew Garfield) – until the dark side of viral celebrity threatens to ruin them both.

Starring: Maya Hawke, Andrew Garfield, Kalena Yiaueki, Nat Wolff, Johnny Knoxville, Jason Schwartzman

Director: Gia Coppola