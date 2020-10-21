‘Audrey’ More than an Icon – New Documentary

Produced by the BAFTA-nominated team behind McQueen, Audrey provides an intimate look at one of fashion and Hollywood’s biggest stars, this insightful feature documentary goes behind the lens revealing never-before-seen footage of her life and showcasing the woman behind the icon.

A hybrid of rare archive and intimate interviews including her son, Sean Hepburn Ferrer, Givenchy’s former Artistic Director Clare Waight Keller and Tiffany’s Design Director emeritus John Loring, this film brings a truly extraordinary woman to life, who stands as testament to the power of love and forgiveness.

Audrey Hepburn won her first Academy Award at the age of 24 and went on to become one of the world’s greatest cultural icons: a once-in-a-generation beauty, and legendary star of Hollywood’s Golden Age, whose style and pioneering collaboration with Hubert de Givenchy continues to inspire. But who was the real Audrey Hepburn?

Malnourished as a child, abandoned by her father and growing up under Nazi occupation in Holland, Hepburn faced a life-long battle with the traumas of her past, which thwarted her dreams of becoming a ballet dancer, and cast a shadow over her personal life. Yet she found inner peace using her superstardom for good as a global ambassador for UNICEF and bringing her life full circle; first a victim of war, then a source of relief to millions.







Audrey releases on DVD and Digital Download this December.