Award-Winning Documentary “My Name Is Pedro” Gets VOD & DVD Release

My Name Is Pedro is an essential and timely reminder of the importance of great educators that exist within the infrastructure of our country’s public education system.
This award-winning film, from first time director Lillian LaSalle, explores the seemingly impossible journey of South Bronx Latino educator and maverick, Pedro Santana, a former “special ed” student, whose mantra is – every kid can learn despite their circumstances.
A New York Times profile of his “Out Of The Box” teaching techniques, thrusts him into the spotlight, which creates great opportunities for change but also has its downside – public school politics which, despite the cries of students and parents alike, threaten to take him down. A documentary with unpredictable twists and turns, it harnesses a compelling message of optimism, hope and tragedy.
Releasing on VOD and DVD on February 23 in US, Canada and UK.
Platforms:
VOD: Amazon, Apple TV, GooglePlay, Youtube, and FandangoNOW.
Cable: Verizon and Wave Broadband