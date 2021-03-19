Best Movies To Stream Coming in April

Loading...

My top 5 April picks include a bloody dystopian hospital for assassins starring Silence of the Lambs Jodie Foster and Guardians of the Gallaxy Dave Bautista, an Evel Knievel-inspired animated series from the Disney vault, the long-awaited Eddie Murphy sequel to his fan crazed Coming to America, and a saucy romantic comedy starring the steamy vibes of Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake.

Amazon Prime

Hotel Artemis

As rioting rocks Los Angeles in the year 2028, disgruntled thieves make their way to Hotel Artemis — a 13-story, members-only hospital for criminals. It’s operated by the Nurse, a no-nonsense, high-tech healer who already has her hands full with a French assassin, an arms dealer, and an injured cop. As the violence of the night continues, the Nurse must decide whether to break her own rules and confront what she’s worked so hard to avoid.





Director: Drew Pearce

Starring: Jodie Foster, Sofia Boutella, Dave Bautista, Sterling K. Brown, Charlie Day

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Rating: R

Release Date: April 10

Disney+

Disney Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil Season 1

Kick Buttowski: Suburban Daredevil centers on Francis Little, a boy who overcomes incredible obstacles in his quest to become famous for his death-defying acts. Inspired by the will and determination of daredevil Robbie Knievel, son of the legendary Evel Knievel, Francis pursues his daily dose of danger with his loyal friends Gunther and Sam by his side.





Genre: Animation, Comedy, Series

Release Date: April 9

Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children, Docuseries premiere.

A never-before-seen look at the killings of at least 30 African-American children and young adults that occurred over a two-year period in the Georgia capital.





Director: Multiple

Starring: Tony Axam, Jeremy Bullock, Monica Kaufman Pearson

Genre: Docuseries

Rating: R

Release Date: April 5

Hulu

Parasite (2019)

Greed and class discrimination threatens the newly formed symbiotic relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan.





Director: Bong Joon Ho

Starring: Kang-ho Song, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Thriller

Rating: R

Release Date: April 8

Netflix

Friends With Benefits

A young man and woman decide to take their friendship to the next level without becoming a couple but soon discover that adding sex only leads to complications.





Director: Will Gluck

Starring: Mila Kunis, Justin Timberlake, Patricia Clarkson

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Rating: R

Release Date: April 1