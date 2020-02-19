Best Selling Blu-ray Feb 19th

Explore this week’s best selling Blu-rays.

Midway

On December 7, 1941, Japanese forces launch a devastating attack on Pearl Harbor, the U.S. naval base in Hawaii. Six months later, the Battle of Midway commences on June 4, 1942, as the Japanese navy once again plans a strike against American ships in the Pacific. For the next three days, the U.S. Navy and a squad of brave fighter pilots engage the enemy in one of the most important and decisive battles of World War II.

Starring Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson and Woody Harrelson – Directed by Roland Emmerich









A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Lloyd Vogel is an investigative journalist who receives an assignment to profile Fred Rogers, aka Mr. Rogers. He approaches the interview with skepticism, as he finds it hard to believe that anyone can have such a good nature. But Roger’s empathy, kindness and decency soon chips away at Vogel’s jaded outlook on life, forcing the reporter to reconcile with his own painful past.

Starring Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys and Chris Cooper – Directed by Marielle Heller











Knives Out

When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey dies just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc arrives at his estate to investigate. From Harlan’s dysfunctional family to his devoted staff, Blanc sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind Thrombey’s untimely demise.

Starring Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Jamie Lee Curtis – Directed by Rian Johnson









Joker

Forever alone in a crowd, failed comedian Arthur Fleck seeks connection as he walks the streets of Gotham City. Arthur wears two masks — the one he paints for his day job as a clown, and the guise he projects in a futile attempt to feel like he’s part of the world around him. Isolated, bullied and disregarded by society, Fleck begins a slow descent into madness as he transforms into the criminal mastermind known as the Joker.

Starring Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro and Zazie Beetz – Directed by Todd Phillips











Parasite

Greed and class discrimination threaten the newly formed symbiotic relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan.

Starring Kang-ho Song, Sun-kyun Lee and Yeo-jeong Jo – Directed by Bong Joon Ho



