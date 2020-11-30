New Blu-Rays Available this Week – November 30th, 2020

Sponsor Loading...

Each week, we put together a quick list of the most new and noteworthy titles available on Blu-ray.

New this week, November 30th, the trilogy of the iconic Lord of the Rings is out, along with a fun comedy, Made in Italy and a horror/thriller, The Rental. A few more exciting titles are listed below.

The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy 4K Blu-ray





This critically acclaimed epic trilogy follows the quest undertaken by the hobbit, Frodo Baggins, and his fellowship of companions to save Middle-earth by destroying the One Ring and defeating the evil forces of the Dark Lord Sauron.

Genre: Fantasy/Adventure

MPAA Rating: PG-13

Director : Peter Jackson

Actors : Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Liv Tyler, Viggo Mortensen, Sean Astin

Made In Italy





A heart-warming father son story set in glorious Tuscany about bohemian London artist Robert (Neeson), who returns to Italy with his estranged son Jack (Richardson) to make a quick sale of the house they inherited from his late wife. Neither expects to find the once beautiful villa in such a state of disrepair… Renovations go badly, with father and son soon finding themselves at odds.

Genre: Comedy

MPAA Rating: R

Director: James D’Arcy

Actors: Liam Neeson, Valeria Bilello, Micheál Richardson, Lindsay Duncan, Marco Quaglia, Gian Marco Tavani

The Rental





Two couples on an oceanside getaway grow suspicious that the host of their seemingly perfect rental house may be spying on them. Before long, what should have been a celebratory weekend trip turns into something far more sinister, as well-kept secrets are exposed and the four old friends come to see each other in a whole new light.

Genre: Horror/Thriller

MPAA Rating: R

Director: Dave Franco

Actors: Alison Brie, Toby Huss, Dan Stevens, Jeremy Allen White, Sheila Vand, Anthony Molinari

Paramount Presents: The Golden Child

Genre: Adventure/Crime

MPAA Rating: PG-13

Director: Michael Ritchie

Actors: J.L. Reate, Eddie Murphy, Charles Dance, Charlotte Lewis, Randall ‘Tex’ Cobb, James Hong

Crash (The Criterion Collection)





After a near-fatal car crash a man is drawn into a dark world where car crashes and sexual desire collide.

Genre: Drama

MPAA Rating: NC-17

Director: David Cronenberg

Actors: James Spader, Holly Hunter, Rosanna Arquette, Deborah Kara Unger, Elias Koteas, Boyd Banks

