New Blu-Rays Available this Week – November 30th, 2020

Each week, we put together a quick list of the most new and noteworthy titles available on Blu-ray.
New this week, November 30th, the trilogy of the iconic Lord of the Rings is out, along with a fun comedy, Made in Italy and a horror/thriller, The Rental. A few more exciting titles are listed below.
The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy 4K Blu-ray
This critically acclaimed epic trilogy follows the quest undertaken by the hobbit, Frodo Baggins, and his fellowship of companions to save Middle-earth by destroying the One Ring and defeating the evil forces of the Dark Lord Sauron.
About
The Lord of the Rings
Genre: Fantasy/Adventure
MPAA Rating: PG-13
Director : Peter Jackson
Actors : Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Liv Tyler, Viggo Mortensen, Sean Astin
Purchase
Buy at: Best Buy
Made In Italy
A heart-warming father son story set in glorious Tuscany about bohemian London artist Robert (Neeson), who returns to Italy with his estranged son Jack (Richardson) to make a quick sale of the house they inherited from his late wife. Neither expects to find the once beautiful villa in such a state of disrepair… Renovations go badly, with father and son soon finding themselves at odds.
About
Made In Italy
Genre: Comedy
MPAA Rating: R
Director: James D’Arcy
Actors: Liam Neeson, Valeria Bilello, Micheál Richardson, Lindsay Duncan, Marco Quaglia, Gian Marco Tavani
Purchase
Buy at: Amazon
The Rental
Two couples on an oceanside getaway grow suspicious that the host of their seemingly perfect rental house may be spying on them. Before long, what should have been a celebratory weekend trip turns into something far more sinister, as well-kept secrets are exposed and the four old friends come to see each other in a whole new light.
About
The Rental
Genre: Horror/Thriller
MPAA Rating: R
Director: Dave Franco
Actors: Alison Brie, Toby Huss, Dan Stevens, Jeremy Allen White, Sheila Vand, Anthony Molinari
Purchase
Buy at: Walmart
Paramount Presents: The Golden Child
About
The Golden Child
Genre: Adventure/Crime
MPAA Rating: PG-13
Director: Michael Ritchie
Actors: J.L. Reate, Eddie Murphy, Charles Dance, Charlotte Lewis, Randall ‘Tex’ Cobb, James Hong
Purchase
Buy at: Amazon
Crash (The Criterion Collection)
After a near-fatal car crash a man is drawn into a dark world where car crashes and sexual desire collide.
About
Crash
Genre: Drama
MPAA Rating: NC-17
Director: David Cronenberg
Actors: James Spader, Holly Hunter, Rosanna Arquette, Deborah Kara Unger, Elias Koteas, Boyd Banks
Purchase
Buy at: Amazon